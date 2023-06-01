Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA
Landowners sue North Dakota over amalgamation laws
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Tracks reopen at site of derailment in McHenry County

Latest News

FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
New details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
Former military Mandan bar owner receives Black Lion statue from his disbanded unit
More childcare facilities on the horizon for Williston
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
Bismarck Police Department releases 2022 crime report