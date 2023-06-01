City of Minot rolls out new-look website

New City of Minot website
New City of Minot website(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The City of Minot has been making a lot of changes this year.

Earlier this month they moved into their new city hall downtown.

City leaders also overhauled their online presence.

The new website, minotnd.gov, features some rebranding and modernizing of the city’s logo.

The new-look site includes some convenient modifications.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is to behind-the-scenes data that was used to prioritize the pages most frequently visited on the old site.

The changes make navigation on the new home page more convenient.

“Our goal is to get people on the website and out as fast as possible so they can find the information that they’re looking for and move about their day, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this new design webpage we have,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer with the City of Minot.

There are a few things included on the new webpage that weren’t accessible before, including information on curbside recycling and an access portal for the MyMinot App.

The app is a self-reporting tool that sends push notifications regarding public safety measures and more.

The app will be formally rolled out next week and city leadership says geotagging will be used to keep communication more micro-based and well-structured.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Charlotte Gallup and her 2011 gold Chevy Impala
Bismarck police locate missing 92-year-old woman
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Tracks reopen at site of derailment in McHenry County
Elijah Red Tomahawk
Fort Yates man’s cause of death released
NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site

Latest News

Mandan Police motorcycle
Police motorcycles patrol the streets of Mandan
Construction on 16th Street in Minot
Work on 16th Street in Minot part of larger road project this summer
Mandan School Board member vacancy
Mandan School Board vacancy after member resigns due to relocation
Fort Lincoln Trolley at the station in Mandan
Owners of the Ft. Lincoln Trolley set to retire