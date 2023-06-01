City of Minot rolls out new-look website

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The City of Minot has been making a lot of changes this year.

Earlier this month they moved into their new city hall downtown.

City leaders also overhauled their online presence.

The new website, minotnd.gov, features some rebranding and modernizing of the city’s logo.

The new-look site includes some convenient modifications.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is to behind-the-scenes data that was used to prioritize the pages most frequently visited on the old site.

The changes make navigation on the new home page more convenient.

“Our goal is to get people on the website and out as fast as possible so they can find the information that they’re looking for and move about their day, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this new design webpage we have,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer with the City of Minot.

There are a few things included on the new webpage that weren’t accessible before, including information on curbside recycling and an access portal for the MyMinot App.

The app is a self-reporting tool that sends push notifications regarding public safety measures and more.

The app will be formally rolled out next week and city leadership says geotagging will be used to keep communication more micro-based and well-structured.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.