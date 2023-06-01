Burgum to send troops to southern border

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (left) renders remarks during the Bismarck-based Detachment...
North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (left) renders remarks during the Bismarck-based Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, Operational Airlift Support (OSA) open house on August 17, 2018. The event celebrated the unit's upcoming 9-month mobilization to Djibouti, Africa later this year. From left, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, and unit members Sgt. Cassandra Mosbrucker, Warrant Officer 1 Christian Thorson, Capt. Stoelting, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Smette.(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Bill Prokopyk, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs/released)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is taking action to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governor Doug Burgum announced Thursday he plans to deploy about 100 North Dakota National Guard members to the southern border. The move came alongside criticism of the Biden administration. Burgum said, “The threat to national security grows every day that the Biden administration abdicates the responsibility of the federal government to secure our borders – failing to enforce existing immigration laws and failing to dedicate the resources needed to stop the tide of illegal immigration and drug trafficking that endangers lives in communities across our country. If the White House won’t address this crisis, governors will.”

The deployment is expected to last about 30 days and will take place this coming fall.

Burgum cited concern about the “risk to public safety due to drug trafficking and human trafficking, including fentanyl making its way across the southern border and into U.S. communities.”

As of now, about 125 members from the NDNG’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment are at the southern border. Before their deployment, 125 members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border for about a year. They returned in September 2022.

