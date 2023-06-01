Bismarck Police Department releases 2022 crime report

Police car
Police car(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Murder rates more than doubled from 2021 to 2022 in Bismarck. There were six murders in 2022 compared to two in 2021. Aggravated assaults increased from 122 to 191 in the same time frame.

The Bismarck Police Department released that information in its 2022 Annual Report Thursday. Chief of Police Dave Draovitch said although personal crime is up 5% compared to 2021, it is slightly below the five-year average of 1,214. He said murder and aggravated assault are the driving force in the increase.

The report also details that 36 officers were assaulted, 244 vehicles fled from law enforcement and more than 23,000 fentanyl pills were seized in the year.

One of the biggest decreases in the report was ambulance requests, which declined by 39%. Property crime also saw a decrease of 19%.

