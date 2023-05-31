State, defense ask courts to push back next hearing in Anita Knutson case again

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The next hearing in the case of the person charged in the killing of Anita Knutson could be pushed back to late summer or early fall.

Philip Becher, lead attorney for Nichole Rice, and Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen filed a joint request to continue the pretrial conference set for June 14 for at least 90 days.

In the request, the parties say they are “still working through significant, new discovery, and believe more time is needed to adequately review and address that.”

Judge Richard Hagar would still need to approve the continuance. Hearings in the 16-year-old case have been postponed several times.

The 35-year-old Rice, who was arrested last March in Knutson’s death, pleaded not guilty in September to the AA-felony murder charge.

The 18-year-old Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in June 2007, and she and Rice were roommates at the time of her death.

Trial dates have not been set.

