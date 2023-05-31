State, defense ask courts to push back next hearing in Anita Knutson case again

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The next hearing in the case of the person charged in the killing of Anita Knutson could be pushed back to late summer or early fall.

Philip Becher, lead attorney for Nichole Rice, and Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen filed a joint request to continue the pretrial conference set for June 14 for at least 90 days.

In the request, the parties say they are “still working through significant, new discovery, and believe more time is needed to adequately review and address that.”

Judge Richard Hagar would still need to approve the continuance. Hearings in the 16-year-old case have been postponed several times.

The 35-year-old Rice, who was arrested last March in Knutson’s death, pleaded not guilty in September to the AA-felony murder charge.

The 18-year-old Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in June 2007, and she and Rice were roommates at the time of her death.

Trial dates have not been set.

Related content:

Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Charlotte Gallup and her 2011 gold Chevy Impala
Bismarck police locate missing 92-year-old woman
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Crews respond to train derailment near Balfour
Elijah Red Tomahawk
Fort Yates man’s cause of death released
NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site

Latest News

Eagle Scout Ella Gilkerson
Bismarck teen achieves Eagle Scout rank, first female Eagle Scout in Frontier Trails District
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/31/2023
Acro Stars Gymnastics
Ray nonprofits among those awarded community grants from Williams County
Calving from early March 2023
Specialist: livestock producers showing more preference for spring, summer calving