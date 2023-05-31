Specialist: livestock producers showing more preference for spring, summer calving

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – When it comes to calving season, livestock producers have a lot to consider.

James Rogers, NDSU extension forage crops specialist, said more and more livestock producers are calving during the months of April and May.

He said the reasons include less need to buy feed in the warmer seasons because pastures are available.

“The advantages to a May calving date is you’re escaping a lot of the harsher winter conditions to calf in; and for a lot of producers, that’s becoming more and more of an advantage,” said Rogers.

Rogers said even though October is traditionally weaning season, spring or summer calving can reduce labor and stress for both humans and animals.

