Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot

Narcotics task force operation in Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Seven adults were arrested and charged following a drug task force investigation in a southeast Minot residence Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal affidavit, the Minot SWAT team assisted the Ward County Narcotics Task Force with executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 11th Avenue SE.

In the course of the investigation, officers found a bag with fentanyl and cocaine, with a street value of roughly $70,000, though no one arrested claimed the drugs.

Investigators also found marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, money, and a handgun in a mattress.

A juvenile also exited the home but it’s unclear if the juvenile was charged.

The adults charged include:

  • James Robb, 50
  • Lawrence Brown, 45
  • Kayla Woodfork, 26
  • Douglas Woodfork, 35
  • Dustin Eells, 25
  • Dumont Whitt, 47
  • Jacqueline White Eagle, 33

Six of the seven people charged made initial court appearances Wednesday. Dustin Eells has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday.

All seven face at least an A-felony and B-felony drug charge each. White Eagle faces four total charges. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison on the A-felony charge.

