Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Seven adults were arrested and charged following a drug task force investigation in a southeast Minot residence Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal affidavit, the Minot SWAT team assisted the Ward County Narcotics Task Force with executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 11th Avenue SE.

In the course of the investigation, officers found a bag with fentanyl and cocaine, with a street value of roughly $70,000, though no one arrested claimed the drugs.

Investigators also found marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, money, and a handgun in a mattress.

A juvenile also exited the home but it’s unclear if the juvenile was charged.

The adults charged include:

James Robb, 50

Lawrence Brown, 45

Kayla Woodfork, 26

Douglas Woodfork, 35

Dustin Eells, 25

Dumont Whitt, 47

Jacqueline White Eagle, 33

Six of the seven people charged made initial court appearances Wednesday. Dustin Eells has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday.

All seven face at least an A-felony and B-felony drug charge each. White Eagle faces four total charges. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison on the A-felony charge.

