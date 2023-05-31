Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Seven adults were arrested and charged following a drug task force investigation in a southeast Minot residence Tuesday morning.
According to a criminal affidavit, the Minot SWAT team assisted the Ward County Narcotics Task Force with executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 11th Avenue SE.
In the course of the investigation, officers found a bag with fentanyl and cocaine, with a street value of roughly $70,000, though no one arrested claimed the drugs.
Investigators also found marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, money, and a handgun in a mattress.
A juvenile also exited the home but it’s unclear if the juvenile was charged.
The adults charged include:
- James Robb, 50
- Lawrence Brown, 45
- Kayla Woodfork, 26
- Douglas Woodfork, 35
- Dustin Eells, 25
- Dumont Whitt, 47
- Jacqueline White Eagle, 33
Six of the seven people charged made initial court appearances Wednesday. Dustin Eells has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday.
All seven face at least an A-felony and B-felony drug charge each. White Eagle faces four total charges. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison on the A-felony charge.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.