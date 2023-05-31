Ray nonprofits among those awarded community grants from Williams County

RAY, N.D. (KUMV) - Thirteen organizations received a half million dollars in grants from Williams County to help assist community projects around the region. These funds are intended to improve the quality of life and enhance local activities.

Whether it’s part of a class, or because they just want to spend some extra time working out, gymnasts love honing their skills at Acro Stars Gymnastics.

“Everyone tells me they love it here, it’s fun, which is nice to hear cause it’s a good group of people,” said Presley Hill, a 15-year-old gymnast.

The group, located inside the Ray Grain Palace, currently trains more than 250 gymnasts from Grenora all the way to Stanley. Thanks to a $50,000 community grant from Williams County, they will be able to remodel the rest of the palace to accommodate a larger group.

“It was a big safety concern with too many kids in the gym at once. We also didn’t have the right equipment to train the level we were going to with the girls,” said Tanya Hill, president of Acro Stars.

Acro Stars wasn’t the only place in Ray to be awarded grant funding. The Ray Golf Association received $65,000 toward upgrading their 39-year-old irrigation system.

“Each year, commissioning that system gets tougher and tougher. There are more line breaks, more faulty sprinklers which you can’t even find anymore. The push for this irrigation system is very important not only for the golf course, but for the people who have been donating to this cause,” said Charlie Anderson, president of the Ray Golf Association.

Anderson said he hopes to have the system purchased this year and installed by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Hill said work on expanding the gymnasium will begin soon.

Other recipients of the county grant include the Norseman Museum in Tioga for expansion and a low-income apartment in Wildrose to replace its stairs and wheelchair ramp. Williston-based nonprofits will also receive funds including Choice Recovery Counseling, Coyote Clay Target League, Mon-Dak Gymnastics, The Links of ND, Western Star Foundation, Williston State College, Williston Parks and Recreation and Williston 4 Kidz.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.