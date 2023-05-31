Pro’s Pointer #5

By Lee Timmerman and Johnnie Candle
Published: May. 30, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a jig but it has elements of a crankbait. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame member, is talking about chatter bait.

They are not popular in the walleye world but Candle says don’t overlook this lure.

“Today I’m fishing with a lure you may not be so familiar with. Chatter baits, or bladed jigs as they’re also called traditionally when they’re rigged like the one over my shoulder, are considered largemouth bass lures. In the Dakotas we probably wouldn’t use one unless we’re targeting bass or maybe northern pike but by making a few slight adjustments we can create a pretty effective walleye lure. By removing the skirt and maybe dropping the jig head down to a smaller size and adding a grub body that we’re more familiar with as walleye anglers we’ve created a presentation that’s not a crankbait, it’s not a swim bait, it falls somewhere in the middle and on the right day at the right time it just might be the answer,” said Candle.

Next week, Candle is focusing on a lure that’s been around for a long time, the hair jig.

