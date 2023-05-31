Plane crash Tuesday morning in Morton County

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. (KFYR) –  A private plane crashed Tuesday morning in Morton County west of St. Anthony.

The aircraft was contracted by the USDA to dispatch coyotes at the landowner’s request. The airplane received major damage, but the pilot and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated the plane stalled as the pilot attempted a turn at a lower altitude.

The Morton Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

