Massive increase in 911 hang up calls in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Radio said that it’s received more than 1,600 hang-up or misdialed calls this year — nearly four times as many as last year.

Authorities attribute the increase to technological advances since many devices have settings that will automatically dial 911.

Dispatchers say they will automatically call back to make sure there isn’t an emergency. If they can’t get a hold of the caller, then they will dispatch law enforcement.

They say if you accidentally call 911, don’t hang up. Let the dispatcher know that you are okay, and if they call you back, answer immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.