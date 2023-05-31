Four arrested in drug robbery that led to murder of West Fargo teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 16-year-old James Moore.

Fargo Police were called to the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South for several shots fired just after 11:15 p.m. on May 22. They found Moore laying on the ground with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also say they found a gun laying next to Moore.

31-year-old Marcus Rexrode of Fargo was taken into custody last week. He is booked into the Cass County Jail on charges of murder, conspiracy to deliver marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, and a warrant out of Fargo for driving under suspension.

19-year-old Fabian Scott was arrested by SWAT in West Fargo on the evening of Tuesday, May 30. Officers surrounded a West Fargo neighborhood and used a flash bang to get Scott into custody. He is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

At a news conference on Wednesday, May 31, Fargo Police confirmed two others are facing charges in the case. 41-year-old Marcus McCuin of Fargo is booked on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

36-year-old Tommie Trent of Moorhead is charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana. Trent was charged in 2021 after a shooting at the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo. Police say Brandon Grant shot at Trent and two other men; Trent was later charged with disorderly conduct in that case.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says investigators believe a drug robbery led to the death of 16-year-old James Moore. So far, three guns have been recovered in the case. Zibolski says his department takes violent crime very seriously.

“We don’t condone it, we know our community doesn’t condone it, and when it occurs we go to every and all legal lengths to identify everyone who is involved in these particular incidents,” Zibolski said.

Fargo Police Captain Bill Ahfeldt says in North Dakota, people can be charged with murder without actually committing the act of killing the victim, but by taking part in the incident which led to it. This portion of North Dakota century code was taken into consideration when placing some of these men under arrest.

“This investigation is far from over. The origins of the weapons involved in this incident will, along with many other leads, still have to be determined and investigated,” Ahfeldt.

Ryan Younggren with the Cass County States Attorney’s Office says not all charges have been filed yet, but his office is working closely with Fargo Police investigators.

“We knew this quite some time ago, days ago, who the person was that pulled the trigger that killed Mr. James Moore, but others could be and will be held responsible for their actions involved in this case,” Younggren said.

Zibolski says there is significant evidence that illegal firearms were used in this drug deal gone wrong. more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.