Bismarck teen achieves Eagle Scout rank, first female Eagle Scout in Frontier Trails district

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is a big deal and a lot of work.

Scouts must be active in a troop as a “life scout,” complete 21 merit badges, hold a troop leadership position, complete a service project and go before a board of review before they can earn the ranking.

More than 2.5 million scouts from all over the United States have achieved the Eagle Scout rank, including one Bismarck teen whose accomplishment is a little extra special.

In the photo album Ella Gilkerson’s life, a few things stand out. Things like family, service and scouts. Scouting is a bit of a Gilkerson family tradition.

“I signed up around the time my brother was getting his Eagle Scout. My dad is an Eagle Scout. His dad is an Eagle Scout,” said Gilkerson.

Now, Gilkerson is an Eagle Scout too. She’s the first girl to achieve that rank in the Frontier Trails district and the 10th in the state of North Dakota.

Gilkerson always knew she wanted to be an Eagle Scout.

“I was super excited because I grew up going to my brother’s meetings and sitting in the corner and reading a book and so I was super excited to be able to actually be a part of it,” she said.

There’s a photo of that too, from 2019, when she shared with us her excitement about being one of the first girls to join Scouts.

“I was 13 or 14,” she recalled. “And now I’m 17 and I’m an Eagle Scout.”

For her Eagle Scout project, Gilkerson painted two murals at McCabe United Methodist Church. She’s also mentored dozens of younger scouts, hoping to inspire them to one day be Eagle Scouts like her.

“She’s that type of a leader,” said her scoutmaster Karen Ziegler.

She’s not surprised Gilkerson made Eagle Scout.

“I knew she’d go all the way,” said Ziegler.

She proudly watched Gilkerson achieve her goal, all the while hoping there might soon be even more girls like Gilkerson making their Eagle Scout dreams come true.

Gilkerson will spend the summer working at Scout Camp before heading to college at Minot State University in the fall.

