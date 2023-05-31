Bismarck Police Department introduce new live crime and incident map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department has launched a live crime and incident mapping website.

The interactive map displays dots for crime, traffic and service incidents. Each of those categories is broken down into specific subject types.

The department is having a meeting soon to lay out the final groundwork for the program and Your News Leader will tell you more after everything is finalized.

View the map here.

