Williston’s ‘Summer Nights’ and Williams County’s Parks Concert Series set to return in June

Summer Nights on Main
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two big summer events in Williams County will kick off next month.

The Williams County Parks Department announced the “Summer Concert Series” will start June 17 with DMJ performing at Blacktail. The Concert Series are free musical events taking place around the many parks in the county. Performances are scheduled from June through September. For more information, visit the county website.

In Williston, the Downtowners Association announced “Summer Nights on Main” will start June 29. The event features nine weeks of music in downtown Williston. Some bands attending include Tripwire and Slamabama. Summer Nights on Main is held on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and goes through August 24.

