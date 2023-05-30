What the cancer drug shortage could mean for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cancer affects over a million people in the United States. Most of these people rely on medication and chemotherapy to help with treatment. However, shortages of these drugs are having impacts across the country.

This month, the FDA announced a nationwide shortage of cancer drugs due to supply shortages and limited manufacturing capacity. Pharmacists say there are other reasons.

“We are having difficulty with what they call the API or active pharmaceutical ingredients to make all these. Sometimes it’s just the vial that the product is stored in,” said John Savageau, pharmacy director of Sanford Health.

At the Bismarck Cancer Center, Oncology Doctor Peter Kurniali is always meeting with patients to discuss treatment plans. Part of that care is optimizing the benefit and minimizing the side effects. He said a shortage could mean challenges.

“Do we need to substitute this medication? The effect would be what is the implication of every time we make the changes that deviate from the standard of care. Does it mean we will reduce the optimization of chemo? Will that increase side effects?,” said Dr. Peter Kurniali, oncologist at Bismarck Cancer Center.

Although Bismarck has not been impacted by this shortage, pharmacists at Sanford said if this should occur don’t panic, they are planning ahead.

“We have a team of people who on a daily basis go out and source stuff. We are not seeing the shortage. We are able to manage it and take care of the current needs and the future needs,” said Savageau.

The CDC announced last Wednesday that there are now 14 cancer drugs that are now a part of the shortage. Some doctors across the US have had to ration cancer drugs. Dr. Kurniali said if this shortage hits Bismarck, there may be that possibility. He is confident that the standard of care will not change.

“I believe it should not alter the outcome or change the outcome significantly,” said Dr. Kurniali.

Many might be thinking, how can we fix this problem? Pharmacists have some ideas.

“We need to do more manufacturing here. We need to source these products in the United States so we have a better understanding of the supply chain of where the bottlenecks are,” said Savageau.

But for now, medical professionals will focus on the task ahead.

