Wenko chosen as new Williston city administrator

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston’s interim administrator was appointed to the full position.

Mayor Howard Klug announced the decision to keep Shawn Wenko as the city administrator during a press conference Tuesday, two weeks after the final interviews were conducted.

“We thought that the efforts that Shawn Wenko has put into the Economic Development Department and the city administrator job was worthy of him leading Williston,” said Klug.

Wenko has been serving in the interim since December and said he expects to see the city continue to grow.

“It’s going to take a few years to recover from COVID-19, but we are strategically placed for some really good growth out here. I’m excited to see where we go,” said Wenko.

Wenko said his priorities going forward are working on the city budget for 2024 and continuing to develop Williston Square. He also plans on developing a long-term strategic plan for the city.

Wenko and Airport Director Anthony Dudas were the two finalists for the position. Two other external candidates withdrew from the search.

Wenko, who was formerly the executive director of Williston Economic Development, said he will be looking into what happens next to his prior office.

“We spent a lot of time trying to build that office. It’s one of 77 accredited offices through the International Economic Development Council and we want to make sure it maintains that longevity and respect,” said Wenko.

