Veterans organizations in Minot marked Memorial Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Veterans organizations in Minot honored Memorial Day.

The American Legion Auxiliary strewed flower petals over the historic 8th Street Bridge before the ceremony moved to Rosehill Memorial Cemetery.

Trygve Hammer, a retired Marine Corps Major, provided the keynote address. He made a call for civility in our modern discourse, as a way to honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

“We all need to learn to talk to one another in a more kind way, to listen for that still, small voice I talked about in my speech, the one that guides us to more kindness and compassion, and to North Dakota nice,” said Hammer.

The event also featured a motorcycle procession, the laying of a wreath, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski was grateful to be invited to emcee Monday’s Memorial Day events.

