Veterans organizations in Minot marked Memorial Day

Veterans march through Minot
Veterans march through Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Veterans organizations in Minot honored Memorial Day.

The American Legion Auxiliary strewed flower petals over the historic 8th Street Bridge before the ceremony moved to Rosehill Memorial Cemetery.

Trygve Hammer, a retired Marine Corps Major, provided the keynote address. He made a call for civility in our modern discourse, as a way to honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

“We all need to learn to talk to one another in a more kind way, to listen for that still, small voice I talked about in my speech, the one that guides us to more kindness and compassion, and to North Dakota nice,” said Hammer.

The event also featured a motorcycle procession, the laying of a wreath, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski was grateful to be invited to emcee Monday’s Memorial Day events.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
ND Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

Latest News

Bismarck Scout troop honors veterans with flags
Mandan veteran
Mandan neighbors reflect on their memories as veterans
New Mandan Rodeo arena set to open June 1
Gas prices update on Memorial Day; ND lower than national average
Gas prices update on Memorial Day; ND lower than national average