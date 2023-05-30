Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
ND Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

Latest News

Trap shooting
Minot Gun Club starts summer trap shooting rounds for teens
Coins being put on top of a gravestone.
Paying respect to veterans with coins on their graves
New Mandan rodeo arena
New Mandan Rodeo arena set to open June 1
Scouts place flags at cemetery.
Bismarck Scout troop honors veterans with flags