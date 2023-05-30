Paying respect to veterans with coins on their graves

By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you find yourself in a veteran’s cemetery Monday and happen to notice coins on top of a gravestone, it’s a longstanding tradition for veterans everywhere.

All the different coins have special meanings, and cemetery owners around the world collect the money and use it for gravesite maintenance.

To pay your respects to fallen members of our armed services this weekend, you can show your respect and gratitude by leaving a penny on their grave site.

Pennies let the deceased soldier’s family know that someone stopped by.

For other military members, leaving a nickel means you and the deceased veteran trained at boot camp together. A dime means you served together, and a quarter means you were with the person when they lost their life in battle.

A Vietnam War veteran shared with Your News Leader his appreciation this Memorial Day.

“To the Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and all the veterans that came after Vietnam, I want to thank them for everything they did to make it okay to be a veteran again. They’re the greatest,” said Larry Schoenwald.

Other than leaving coins, there is more you can do to pay your respects to our veterans.

The Minot Vet Center is hosting PTSD Awareness walks in Forestry Park, in Bottineau on June 22, 27, and 29.

