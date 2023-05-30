North Dakota, Montana Representatives react to debt ceiling deal

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling.

Now they need Congressional support to approve it by the June 5 deadline.

The deal would suspend the debt limit until 2025, while also limiting spending outside of defense and veterans’ affairs.

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong said he considers it a win for conservatives.

”We have a Democrat in the White House so I think this is, I mean there are real conservative wins in this deal and I can’t really figure out what we’ve given up in it other than raising the debt limit,” said Armstrong.

However, Montana Republican Representative Matt Rosendale opposes the deal.

He called it an insult to the American people to support a piece of legislation that continues to put our country’s financial future at risk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

