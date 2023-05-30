Noem creates higher ed hotlines, urges drag show ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new phone number to call if you’ve got a complaint with higher education in South Dakota, and it’s drawing controversy.

Governor Kristi Noem directed the board that oversees higher ed in South Dakota to prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses and to remove references to preferred pronouns in all school materials. She created the whistleblower hotline for people to report violations of those policies. She said the hotline “will help keep institutions accountable.”

