Noem creates higher ed hotlines, urges drag show ban

Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem
Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new phone number to call if you’ve got a complaint with higher education in South Dakota, and it’s drawing controversy.

Governor Kristi Noem directed the board that oversees higher ed in South Dakota to prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses and to remove references to preferred pronouns in all school materials. She created the whistleblower hotline for people to report violations of those policies. She said the hotline “will help keep institutions accountable.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Army Veteran in Bismarck sells sweet treats while focusing on community

Latest News

Bank of North Dakota
Bank of ND breaks revenue records in 2022
Crews responding to train derailment near Balfour
What the cancer drug shortage could mean for Bismarck
jessie
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Watford City artist during the oil boom