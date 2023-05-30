New Mandan Rodeo arena set to open June 1

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For all of you rodeo fans out there, the Mandan Rodeo finally has a new place to call home.

The Mandan Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of The Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Rodeo Grounds. This arena will now hold the upcoming rodeo days, Mandan Horse and Saddle Club and high school and youth rodeo events. Dale Pahlke and the Dakota Community Bank and Trust have supported the Mandan Rodeo for 25 years and now that the arena is completed, they are hoping for much success.

“We think we can have all kinds of good events here for the community and for the people. Hopefully, it’s a great deal for the state. We are trying to do good things that will make the whole state better,” said Dale Pahlke, president of Dakota Community Bank and Trust.

The rodeos in the past were held at temporary setups, so after they were finished, the setup would be torn down. A lot of time and money was being put out, so now with a permanent facility, they are hoping to change that.

“There’s no equitable value with a temporary setup. When you’re setting up and tearing down and doing all that stuff there’s a lot of money that goes into that. So now, everything that we do here we can put into the facility and keep it growing,” said Jason Mittlestadt, past chairman of Mandan Rodeo Days.

The arena officially opens on June 1. To find out more about the arena and upcoming events click here.

