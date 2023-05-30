New changes coming to Raging Rivers

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – North Dakota summers are not very long, so it is usually crunch time to get out and enjoy it. Because Bismarck has announced it is only opening one pool this summer, many people may flock to Raging Rivers in Mandan. Swimmers will see some change there this year.

There are a few reminders that the summer swimming season is now in session at Raging Rivers.

Just as the Missouri River’s banks change from year to year, so have the banks of the Lazy River. New floor linings were added there and to the kiddie pool.

”They’re a lot smoother. It is going to help with keeping the water in. Overall, it is just a really nice change,” said Raging Rivers Facility Supervisor Tyra Riepl.

There are some more new features streaming into the water park. American Rescue Plan funds were used to redo offices and the main entrance.

”You now enter through the front of the park, rather than the backside. And our concession and tickets basically flipped locations,” said Riepl.

A drought of lifeguards has plagued pools nationwide since last year. Riepl says Raging Rivers has enough but the park did have more lifeguards at this time last year.

”I would like to hire more lifeguards. But we are pushing to get those last lifeguards in, trying to get some of my staff lifeguard certified. It’s not to a point where we can’t open or we can’t staff safely,” Riepl.

Raging River opens Wednesday at noon.

Mandan and Bismarck Parks and Recreation are both holding lifeguard training sessions this month and both are still accepting applications.

