Minot Gun Club starts summer trap shooting rounds for teens

Trap shooting
Trap shooting(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Gun Club is offering four more weeks of trap shooting for 12 to 18-year-olds after Memorial Day.

It’ll be once a week on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Jorn Brose, director of the Minot Area Youth Sportsman Club, said they have heavily enforced safety measures in place.

He said their parents and guardians must accompany them, and they haven’t had any recorded accidents.

“The kids can always have fun, but a lot of them, a great majority of them are as serious as they get when they’re on the line,” said Brose.

Brose said they’re offering ten rounds of trap free and guns can be rented.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
ND Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

Latest News

Coins being put on top of a gravestone.
Paying respect to veterans with coins on their graves
New Mandan rodeo arena
New Mandan Rodeo arena set to open June 1
Scouts place flags at cemetery.
Bismarck Scout troop honors veterans with flags
UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying over Bismarck/Mandan
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates Memorial Day