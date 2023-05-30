Minot Gun Club starts summer trap shooting rounds for teens

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Gun Club is offering four more weeks of trap shooting for 12 to 18-year-olds after Memorial Day.

It’ll be once a week on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Jorn Brose, director of the Minot Area Youth Sportsman Club, said they have heavily enforced safety measures in place.

He said their parents and guardians must accompany them, and they haven’t had any recorded accidents.

“The kids can always have fun, but a lot of them, a great majority of them are as serious as they get when they’re on the line,” said Brose.

Brose said they’re offering ten rounds of trap free and guns can be rented.

