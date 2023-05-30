Great Plains Food Bank’s ‘Youth Summer Meals’ to keep kids fed during the summer

There will be 15 sites throughout North Dakota
Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank is announcing its 2023 ‘Youth Summer Meals’ locations. Officials say the 15 sites across North Dakota will help keep kids fed through the summer.

The program was made to give access to food assistance for kids during the summer months while school meals are not available. Those 17 and younger can get a boxed meal during these times. Great Plains Food Bank says each year, 34% of those seeking food assistance from them are children. In 2022, the ‘Youth Summer Meals’ program provided over 5,400 meals to 286 children.

‘Youth Summer Meals’ locations:

  • Cannon Ball:
    • Tipi Wakan Church
      • Monday, Thursday 11 am – 12 pm
      • July 31- August 22
  • Dickinson:
    • AMEN Food Pantry
      • Tuesday, Thursday 1:30-4:30 pm (Mountain Time)
      • June 1-August 21 (no July 4)
  • Elgin:
    • Elgin School
      • Wednesday Only 1-2 pm (Mountain Time)
      • May 31- August 9
  • Enderlin:
    • First Lutheran Church
      • Monday, Thursday 11:30 am – 12 pm
      • June 5-August 17
  • Fargo:
    • The Arbors at McCormick Park
      • Monday through Friday 12:30-1 pm
      • June 5 – August 25 (no July 4)
  • Jamestown:
    • Stutsman County Extension
      • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12-1 pm
      • May 31- August 23
    • TRAC
      • Monday through Sunday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
      • May 30-August 23 (no July 4)
    • Leapaldt Park
      • Monday through Friday 11:30 am – 12 pm
      • June 5-August 4 (no July 4)
    • Nickeus Park
      • Monday through Friday 11:30 – 12 pm
      • June 5-August 4 (no July 4)
    • Meidinger Park
      • Monday through Friday 11:30 am– 12 pm
      • June 5-August 4 (no July 4)
    • Alfred Dickey Library
      • Monday through Friday 12-1 pm
      • May 30-August 23 (no July 4)
    • Washington Elementary
      • Monday through Friday 11:30 am – 12 pm
      • May 31-July 28 (no July 4)
  • West Fargo
    • Herb Tintes Park
      • Tuesday 6-6:45 pm
      • June 13- August 15 (no July 4)
    • The Wilds Park
      • Tuesday 7-7:45 pm
      • June 13-August 15 (no July 4)
  • Williston
    • Gloria Dei Church
      • Tuesday, Thursday 11:30 am – 1 pm
      • August 1-August 18

