Gas prices update on Memorial Day; ND lower than national average

By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day is seen by many as the start of a busy summer travel season. People are watching not only for road construction but also for gas prices.

North Dakota’s average price for the holiday weekend is about ten cents lower than the national average of $3.58. California is seeing the highest average of $4.85, while places in Mississippi are sitting below $3 a gallon at $2.99.

“It varies from state to state. Like Wyoming it is really expensive, diesel prices are high, gas prices are high. As you get into South Dakota and North Dakota, they’re not as bad, but if you are traveling long distances, they’re pretty bad,” said Chase Hiem, a holiday traveler.

Prices are down compared to 2022 — the average price was $4.61 a year ago.

