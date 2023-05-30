Fort Yates man’s cause of death released

Elijah Red Tomahawk
Elijah Red Tomahawk(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for a Fort Yate’s man who died earlier this month.

In a report the office states 26-year-old Elijah Red Tomahawk’s death was caused by multiple sharp and blunt force chop injuries to the neck and head.

Earlier this month the office ruled Red Tomahawk’s death a homicide. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are investigating the matter.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A police car.
One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Army Veteran in Bismarck sells sweet treats while focusing on community

Latest News

Minot Parks
Minot Parks discusses upcoming summer activities
Minot summer olympics, activities
Summer Nights on Main
Williston’s ‘Summer Nights’ and Williams County’s Parks Concert Series set to return in June
Florida man pleads not guilty.
Florida man pleads not guilty for fatal human smuggling near ND border