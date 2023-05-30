Fort Yates man’s cause of death released
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for a Fort Yate’s man who died earlier this month.
In a report the office states 26-year-old Elijah Red Tomahawk’s death was caused by multiple sharp and blunt force chop injuries to the neck and head.
Earlier this month the office ruled Red Tomahawk’s death a homicide. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are investigating the matter.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.