Five buildings destroyed in farmstead fire near Ypsilanti

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Five buildings were destroyed after a fire at a farmstead near Ypsilanti, North Dakota Monday night.

The Jamestown Rural Fire Department says it happened just before 8 p.m. and that the farm was unoccupied. They say one barn and four granaries were lost in the blaze.

Crews were on scene for more than two hours. However, they say no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.

