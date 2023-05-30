Crews responding to train derailment near Balfour
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BALFOUR, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews are responding to a train derailment near the town of Balfour.
According to McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager, roughly 10-12 boxes derailed from a train Tuesday, just north of Highway 52.
It’s unclear which rail carrier is involved. Skager indicated he hasn’t received any reports of injuries.
The sheriff said crews responded to a fire, but the fire is under control. Crews are working to determine if there are any hazardous materials.
This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.
