Bismarck Scout troop honors veterans with flags

By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in active military service.

Every year, one Bismarck Scout troop goes the extra mile to make sure every veteran buried in Bismarck’s three cemeteries is honored and remembered.

The Gilkerson sisters are looking for veterans. That means reading each tombstone in this cemetery.

“We see the sign right down here that says the war they’re in or if they were in the military,” said Abra Gilkerson, who just finished fifth grade.

They want to make sure every veteran buried here is honored with a flag for Memorial Day. The sisters are members of Bismarck’s Troop 11.

“In Scouting, patriotism is a big deal. Honoring veterans is a big deal,” said Ella Gilkerson, who just graduated from Century High School.

Troop 11 has been placing flags on veterans’ headstones for more than 20 years.

“We mark and honor the graves of U.S. veterans because it’s important to us and to our country that they’re honored,” said Ella.

“We really believe strongly in the flag,” said scoutmaster Karen Ziegler.

Leaders hope this project might give scouts a sense of pride in their country, and a feeling of gratefulness for those who have fought for our freedom.

“Hopefully it reminds them that somebody had to sacrifice for us to have that freedom,” said Ziegler.

Abra Gilkerson’s only wish is that she could talk to these veterans.

“I’m sure they all have amazing stories to tell,” she said.

Instead, she’ll make sure each one is honored for their sacrifices.

The Scouts placed flags on veterans’ graves at Bismarck’s Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fairview Cemetery and St. Mary’s Cemetery.

