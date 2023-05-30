Bismarck police searching for missing 92-year-old woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for a 92-year-old woman who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at the Missouri Slope Care Center in north Bismarck.

Charlotte Gallup left the facility alone in her 2011 gold Chevy Impala bearing ND handicap license plate 2306B.

Gallup is five feet, eight inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is reported to have dementia.

Gallup does not have a phone with her and numerous areas that she may have believed to have gone have not led to finding her.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.