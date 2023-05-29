Two people suffer serious injuries after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people suffered serious injuries after a highway crash Sunday around 4:18 p.m. approximately six miles east of Fortuna in Divide County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old man from Williston was driving his pickup truck south on Divide County Road 2 when he struck two people on a motorcycle traveling east on Hwy 5.

The patrol says the motorcyclist, a 42-year-old male, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman — both from Canada — were thrown from their bike and sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance transported them to St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby. They were then transferred to Trinity Health in Minot.

NDHP is still investigating the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

