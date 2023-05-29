Opening Day for Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots

Bismarck Larks speak with KFYR's Wayne Wolff ahead of their season opener
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Watch the interviews above and below with the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots ahead of their opening day games on Memorial Day.

The first pitch for the Bismarck Larks vs. the Duluth Huskies is at 7:05 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The first pitch for the Minot Hot Tots vs. the St. Cloud Rox is at 7:05 p.m. at Corbett Field.

Minot Hot Tots GM speaks with KMOT's Joe Skurzewski ahead of the team's inaugural home game

