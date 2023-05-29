One left with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Devils Lake

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Zoë Jones
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSEY COUNTY (Valley News Live) - One man is left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Ramsey County.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:16 p.m. on Sunday on US Highway 2, just two Miles West of Devils Lake.

Police say 55-year-old Tierrak May was traveling eastbound on the highway with 48-year-old Virek Sen as a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, 71-year-old Dwight Noltimer was traveling eastbound in a 1995 Case International Harvester Articulated Tractor.

May misjudged the closing distance on the slow-moving units and struck the left rear of the implement.

Her vehicle came to rest, and Noltimer’s pickup truck became detached from the implement and came to final rest in a bed of cattails in the south ditch.

Police say four-way flashers were illuminated on both the tractor and pickup truck. A slow-moving vehicle emblem was also affixed to the rear most vehicle being towed by the tractor.

Noltimer had no injuries, May had non-life threatening injuries, and Sen had life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured after motorcycle highway crash in Divide County
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
ND Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

Latest News

First News at Six -sportscast 5/29/2023
First News at Six Weather 5/29/2023
Minot Gun Club starts summer trap shooting rounds for teens
Bismarck Scout troop honors veterans with flags
Mandan veteran
Mandan neighbors reflect on their memories as veterans