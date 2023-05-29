NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site

FORT RICE, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says four motorcycles and a pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning near the Fort Rice Historic Site.

In total, the Highway Patrol says six people were involved.

The report states 62-year-old Dean Kadrmas from Dickinson was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 1806 around 11:49 a.m. when he swerved left to avoid hitting a motorcyclist in front of him that was stopped to make a turn.

40-year-old Jenifer Murray, also from Dickinson, was traveling behind Kadrmas on her motorcycle with passenger 49-year-old Idajane Roger from Montana and a group of six other motorcyclists.

Murray side-swiped Kadrmas’ bike, causing him to fall off his motorcycle. Murray was able to stay upright and had minimal damage to her bike.

Another bike, driven by 56-year-old Curtis Velosa from Belfield, also struck Kadrmas’s motorcycle causing Velosa to be thrown from his bike.

66-year-old Mandan resident John Kuntz was behind the group of motorcycles that had just passed him in his pickup truck and turned left to avoid the crash.

The last biker, 52-year-old Alan Pavlicek from Dunn Center, had not yet passed Kuntz, struck the pickup and dumped his bike.

Kadrmas, Roger and Pavlicek suffered minor injuries and Velosa was transported to Sanford Hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Kuntz and Murray were not injured.

NDHP says none of the bikers were wearing helmets nor did the pickup truck driver have his seatbelt on. No charges were filed. The patrol is still investigating the crash.

