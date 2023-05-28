What we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

By Justin Gick
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 emergency ended earlier this month after three years of it being declared. COVID is still around, however, experts say we are in a much different place than we were back when it all began in 2020.

Kirby Kruger, the director of disease control and forensic pathology for North Dakota’s Health and Human Services, says we are through the more severe part of the disease and the burden on our healthcare system. We also have a lot more immunity from people. We now have vaccines and anti-viral drugs readily available.

“The technology with the vaccine has been any eye-opener for me in this whole process. I think that the ability to develop the anti-virals that are available to treat people that may be prone to a more serious outcome. I think that’s good news,” said Kruger.

Kruger says there are still things that need to be worked on to help us if another pandemic emerges. This includes the way we test people and the handling of data.

