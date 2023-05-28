Theodore Roosevelt National Park road construction underway, expected to finish fall 2024

By Joel Crane
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park is getting a much-needed makeover.

Reconstruction has begun on the scenic loop for motorists in the park’s south unit near Medora. The project includes constructing retaining walls plus drainage improvements. A four-mile segment of the loop has been closed off since May 2019, when the road was affected by sinkholes.

“We’ve been doing pretty well, we’re actually on schedule with having the road completed by ‘24, and completing six miles of road, not just a patch. It’s a great schedule,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, deputy superintendent at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The project is expected to be finished in fall of 2024.

