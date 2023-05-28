NDSU Extension to distribute seed packets for the ND Home Garden Variety Trial Program

(KFDA)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s planting season, and with North Dakota’s rough weather conditions, growing certain produce can be hard.

Each spring, NDSU Extension Horticulturist Tom Kalb distributes thousands of seed packets to North Dakotans. The seeds are used for the North Dakota Home Garden Variety Trial Program. Then they’re used for research results to help see various recommendations for North Dakota gardeners.

“The gardeners that participate in this program, they find that they have higher yields and it leads to healthier diets. Also, it’s a family building activity because the activities are simple, so kids can learn science,” said Kalb.

He says they’ve found North Dakota is a harsh place to grow items so the plants need to tolerate dry conditions and ripen early. 

NDSU Extension will be sending the seed packets out until June 15, and you can apply on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
Michael James Morse
70-year-old man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Aja Baker
No insurance and a devastating fire; Bismarck woman rebuilds, experts explain why it’s hard to insure
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in motorcycle crash Monday in Minot
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected

Latest News

Food being distributed with the Food for the Summer program
Food for the Summer helps low-income families keep children fed
Minot Parks
Minot Parks discusses upcoming summer activities
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Army Veteran in Bismarck sells sweet treats while focusing on community
American flags on display in Bismarck to honor veterans
Bismarck man displays American Flags to honor veterans