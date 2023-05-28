NDSU Extension to distribute seed packets for the ND Home Garden Variety Trial Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s planting season, and with North Dakota’s rough weather conditions, growing certain produce can be hard.

Each spring, NDSU Extension Horticulturist Tom Kalb distributes thousands of seed packets to North Dakotans. The seeds are used for the North Dakota Home Garden Variety Trial Program. Then they’re used for research results to help see various recommendations for North Dakota gardeners.

“The gardeners that participate in this program, they find that they have higher yields and it leads to healthier diets. Also, it’s a family building activity because the activities are simple, so kids can learn science,” said Kalb.

He says they’ve found North Dakota is a harsh place to grow items so the plants need to tolerate dry conditions and ripen early.

NDSU Extension will be sending the seed packets out until June 15, and you can apply on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.