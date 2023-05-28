ND Veterans Cemetery to host Memorial Day program

ND Veterans Cemetery
ND Veterans Cemetery(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery invites you to a special program for Memorial Day this Monday.

Ceremony begins at noon with a two UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters from the ND National Guard. Governor Doug Burgum, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Major General Al Dohrmann will give remarks.

“And just the behind the scenes, work is pretty detailed, so we are at the final stages of that. And we will be ready for the public to attend on Monday,” said ND Veterans Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

After the ceremony, there will be a groundbreaking for the new columbarium. The cemetery received a $1.8 million grant for the project that cremated remains can be placed in.

