Minot Parks discusses upcoming summer activities

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Now that spring track programs have ended, the Minot Parks department has more in store this summer.

The Summer Olympics will start in a couple of weeks, as well as activities like a tennis block party and yoga in the park.

Juan Vadell, the event coordinator and program director, said they’ll be showing movies for kids and adults at the amphitheater, like Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

He said they have adult volleyball, golf, softball and bird-watching programs.

“We’re going to have a walk hopefully every month here where we’ll have a guide and you’ll get to walk around and listen to nature and pick birds out,” said Vadell.

More details on these programs will be on their website and social media in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.