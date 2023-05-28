Minot Parks discusses upcoming summer activities

Minot Parks
Minot Parks(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Now that spring track programs have ended, the Minot Parks department has more in store this summer.

The Summer Olympics will start in a couple of weeks, as well as activities like a tennis block party and yoga in the park.

Juan Vadell, the event coordinator and program director, said they’ll be showing movies for kids and adults at the amphitheater, like Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

He said they have adult volleyball, golf, softball and bird-watching programs.

“We’re going to have a walk hopefully every month here where we’ll have a guide and you’ll get to walk around and listen to nature and pick birds out,” said Vadell.

More details on these programs will be on their website and social media in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
Michael James Morse
70-year-old man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Aja Baker
No insurance and a devastating fire; Bismarck woman rebuilds, experts explain why it’s hard to insure
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in motorcycle crash Monday in Minot
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected

Latest News

NDSU Extension to distribute seed packets for the ND Home Garden Variety Trial Program
Food being distributed with the Food for the Summer program
Food for the Summer helps low-income families keep children fed
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Army Veteran in Bismarck sells sweet treats while focusing on community
American flags on display in Bismarck to honor veterans
Bismarck man displays American Flags to honor veterans