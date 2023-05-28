Minot High softball wins program’s first ever WDA Tournament Title, four seeds finalized for state tournament

By Jeff Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing as the west’s top team in the regular season, the Minot Majettes swept their way through the WDA Softball Tournament to earn the program’s first ever region title.

Minot defeated Dickinson 2-0 in the championship game Saturday to earn the west’s top seed in next week’s state softball tournament. Here are the four teams representing the WDA next week:

  1. Minot
  2. Dickinson
  3. Jamestown
  4. Century

The state softball tournament begins Thursday, June 1, in Fargo.

