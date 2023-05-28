Mandan Baseball wins WDA Tournament, first region title since 2015

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - After going into the WDA Baseball Tournament as the fifth seed, Mandan won three consecutive games to earn the school’s first region title since 2015.

The Braves fell behind Century 2-0 in the top of the sixth Saturday night. They would go on to score six unanswered runs in the home half of the inning, and win by a final of 6-2.

Mandan beat Minot 7-3 on Thursday, beat Jamestown 6-3 on Friday, and beat Century 6-2 in the title game Saturday to earn the west’s top seed at the state baseball tournament in Fargo next weekend (June 1-3).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.