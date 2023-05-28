Food for the Summer helps low-income families keep children fed

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - School meals help keep children fed most of the year, making summer more challenging, especially for low-income families.

A Minot non-profit is in the beginning stages of helping keep children fed, one bag at a time.

Sharon Tedder founded the Food for Summer Program earlier this year to address the ongoing battle of hunger that some North Dakota children face.

Twenty-five bags of groceries are distributed in the community at Maysa Arena every Saturday between May 27 and Aug. 12.

The bags include one loaf of bread, one jar of peanut butter, one jar of jam, apples, oranges, and three packs of ramen noodles.

“They can’t learn and grow if they’re hungry and that’s what they are having to focus on. And they can’t learn and grow if they are not eating the correct things,” said Tedder.

To donate food, the community can drop off donations at the Maysa Arena on Saturdays between May 27 and August 12. For monetary donations, contact Tedder on her Facebook page.

There is a GoFundMe and Venmo page for “Food For the Summer Program” as well as people can deposit cash or checks at any Gate City Bank location.

There is also the option to purchase the food items online and set them up for curbside pick-up. Contributors can DM Tedder on Facebook if they’re interested in that option.

