FOMO 10/40 Creamery opens in Bismarck for fifth summer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to support small businesses this summer while also cooling off and knowing your money is going towards helping others, then you’re in luck.

FOMO 10/40 Creamery opened for their fifth summer season on Saturday. What makes this ice cream establishment different from others is they are looking to spread hope not only in Bismarck, but to people in other countries. They make their own ice cream and each of the flavors is uniquely designed to be a part of a country of the 10/40 window of the world. The idea for this came to the owner on a mission trip overseas.

“I went over in the 10/40 window of the world for 11 months and got to engage with locals who were really hopeless. We just wanted to help them get started with a small business and I thought if we can help them, then I should start my own small business and bring awareness to how we can be a part of the impact in their lives even from here,” said Andrew Hershey, owner of FOMO 10/40 Creamery.

The creamery is opened Monday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until September 2. They’re located at 1501 Mapleton Ave. in Bismarck. For more information on events, click here.

