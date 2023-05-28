Dickinson Parks & Rec preparing for busy summer season

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Parks and Recreation is gearing up for the summer season now that school’s out.

The director says Patterson Lake has more visitors to its beach, walking trails, and playground.

Visitors can stay at the site’s campgrounds, or use their boats or jetskis in the lake.

For the first time this summer, group fitness classes and fitness challenges will be taking place there as well.

“People don’t have to travel very far, you don’t feel like you’re in Dickinson, obviously having access to the water is a nice feature,” said Caleb Burgard, director.

The West River Community Center’s outdoor pool opens next Thursday, June 1.

This summer, there will also be public skates at the West River Ice Center Fridays and Saturdays.

