Dickinson Parks & Rec preparing for busy summer season

By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Parks and Recreation is gearing up for the summer season now that school’s out.

The director says Patterson Lake has more visitors to its beach, walking trails, and playground.

Visitors can stay at the site’s campgrounds, or use their boats or jetskis in the lake.

For the first time this summer, group fitness classes and fitness challenges will be taking place there as well.

“People don’t have to travel very far, you don’t feel like you’re in Dickinson, obviously having access to the water is a nice feature,” said Caleb Burgard, director.

The West River Community Center’s outdoor pool opens next Thursday, June 1.

This summer, there will also be public skates at the West River Ice Center Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
Michael James Morse
70-year-old man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Aja Baker
No insurance and a devastating fire; Bismarck woman rebuilds, experts explain why it’s hard to insure
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in motorcycle crash Monday in Minot
Fatal crash
Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected

Latest News

Mandan High School student wins the Arnold E. Larson Scholarship
Bismarck bike share in its first full summer
Ministry on the Margins and Heartview receive Better Bismarck funds
dickinson summer activities
Dickinson Parks & Rec preparing for busy summer season