Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is expected to announce a run for president next month.

On June 7, North Dakota’s billionaire governor will likely soon become North Dakota’s billionaire presidential candidate. That’s when he’s expected to launch his campaign with a major announcement. But what do North Dakotans think?

In a crowded Republican primary, do any North Dakotans think Doug Burgum has a shot to win the nomination?

”Yeah, I do. Yeah, I do,” said Larry Reinisch of Bismarck.

”I think he’s got a chance. I think everybody who’s in a political office, they’ve got the right to run for office, they’ve got the opportunity, they’ve got the chance, so why not go for it?” said Brandon Baggenstoss of Bismarck.

Even non-North Dakotans think he has a chance.

”I think that if anyone does their research and finds he aligns with what they believe, then who doesn’t have a shot?” said Amanda Herber of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Voters Your News Leader spoke to say they’re wary of the field of Republican candidates and the presumptive Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.

”There’s no viable candidate, and that’s why a lot of people don’t vote,” said Reinisch.

Others say, in a polarized political climate, a moderate political candidate, which Burgum is often considered to be, would be refreshing.

”I think there is a lot of extreme, and so people are probably looking for something different,” said Herber.

And then, there’s the important question: Would you vote for him?

”Yes, I would,” said Baggenstoss.

”I’d say, for the job he’s done as governor for North Dakota and the things he’s done for us, I’d vote for him in a heartbeat,” said Reinisch.

The first Republican primary debate will be held in August.

Your News Leader also spoke to one person who didn’t want to be on camera who thought Governor Burgum doesn’t stand a chance, and that he’s vying for a cabinet post.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.