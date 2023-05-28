Bismarck man displays American Flags to honor veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day is on Monday, and it’s a day where we honor the men and women who died while serving our country. One Bismarck man is paying tribute in a special way.

Tim Senger has been placing American flags not only in front of his own home, but up and down the street of Billings Drive and E Wachter Avenue. He has been doing this for five years to honor veterans and those who gave the most ultimate sacrifice. His father served in the Army and he also had a brother-in-law who served.

Senger found out that some of his neighbors were veterans and began placing the flags in front of their homes as well. He enjoys doing this and hopes to place even more flags in the years to come.

Senger puts the flags out every Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

