Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning four miles east of Egeland in Towner County.
A 20-year-old Cando man was driving east on Highway 66 when he crossed the centerline at approximately 5:47 a.m.
The patrol says he traveled through the westbound lane of traffic and hit the ditch, rolling multiple times and catching fire.
The driver was injured. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Cando, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on-scene.
The patrol plans to release the names once family has been notified.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
