Woman dies in crash outside of Egeland, ND after car catches fire, ejected

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning four miles east of Egeland in Towner County.

A 20-year-old Cando man was driving east on Highway 66 when he crossed the centerline at approximately 5:47 a.m.

The patrol says he traveled through the westbound lane of traffic and hit the ditch, rolling multiple times and catching fire.

The driver was injured. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Cando, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on-scene.

The patrol plans to release the names once family has been notified.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

