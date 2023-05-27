Victim identified in motorcycle crash Monday in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police have identified the 56-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash on the south end of town Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Kory Kalamaha, of Max, was headed south on Broadway around 1 p.m.

Police said 66-year-old Timothy Glaser, of Lansford, was headed east on 40th Avenue SW and crossed the southbound lanes to turn north, when Kalamaha struck his vehicle.

Investigators said Kalamaha later died at Trinity Hospital from his injuries.

Police said Glaser was cited for a stop sign/yield sign violation. The crash remains under investigation by Minot PD and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

